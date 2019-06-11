Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. lessened its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 63.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 85,269 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 381.7% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams Companies news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.33 per share, for a total transaction of $273,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,800.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $130,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,435.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $32.00 price objective on Williams Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America set a $30.00 price objective on Williams Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Williams Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.62.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.41%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

