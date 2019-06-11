William Blair Investment Management LLC Invests $2.18 Million in Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) Stock

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 49,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTRP. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ctrip.Com International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 255.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTRP has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ctrip.Com International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup upgraded Ctrip.Com International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ctrip.Com International from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.15.

NASDAQ:CTRP traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.21. The company had a trading volume of 176,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,615,815. Ctrip.Com International Ltd has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $51.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.22. Ctrip.Com International had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ctrip.Com International Ltd will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ctrip.Com International

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

