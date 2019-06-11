Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Increases Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 54.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 454,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,246 shares during the quarter. Public Storage accounts for about 1.0% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $98,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 232.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 42.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $243.72 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $181.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.41.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.66. 10,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,756. The company has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Public Storage has a one year low of $193.89 and a one year high of $247.63.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.75 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 62.54% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/11/westwood-holdings-group-inc-increases-position-in-public-storage-nysepsa.html.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.