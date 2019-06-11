Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $43.15 Million Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 10.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,109,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,909 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $43,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 765,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 34,322 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,387,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,814,000 after purchasing an additional 185,611 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,786,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,959,000 after purchasing an additional 351,440 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLMN. TheStreet raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.94. 25,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,899,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.32. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $23.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 124.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, insider Elizabeth A. Smith sold 116,318 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $2,325,196.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 411,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,230,542.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Elizabeth A. Smith sold 65,486 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,309,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 411,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,234,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

