Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) will announce $1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Westrock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.09. Westrock posted earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westrock will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Westrock.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Westrock had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WRK shares. Deutsche Bank cut Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Westrock during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Westrock by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Westrock by 253.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Westrock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Westrock by 60.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WRK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.51. 1,362,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,634,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Westrock has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $62.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Westrock’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

