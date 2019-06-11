West Kirkland Mining (CVE:WKM) Shares Down 25%

West Kirkland Mining Inc (CVE:WKM)’s share price traded down 25% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 4,283,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,138% from the average session volume of 132,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00.

About West Kirkland Mining (CVE:WKM)

West Kirkland Mining Inc, a mineral exploration and development company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold projects in Nevada. Its flagship asset is the Hasbrouck heap leach gold project, which consists of the Hasbrouck and Three Hills properties located in southwestern Nevada.

