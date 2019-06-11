West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 119 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,578 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s accounts for about 1.4% of West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 16,975.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,998,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910,259 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,326,793,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,356,753 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,792,318,000 after buying an additional 2,831,716 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 18,528.9% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,408,909 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 2,395,978 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 719.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,683,386 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $476,489,000 after buying an additional 2,355,895 shares during the period. 67.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $196.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

In other Mcdonald’s news, insider Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 38,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.21, for a total value of $7,560,288.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,758.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 40,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total value of $8,018,187.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,547.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,449 shares of company stock worth $20,458,931. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.51. 941,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,872,951. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $153.13 and a 12 month high of $206.39. The firm has a market cap of $156.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.50.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 95.31% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

