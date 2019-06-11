Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $50.31 Million Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 34,638 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $50,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Hexcel by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Hexcel by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its position in Hexcel by 1,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HXL traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $76.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.24. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $53.50 and a 1-year high of $78.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $609.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kimberly A. Hendricks sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Swords sold 20,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $1,445,189.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,211.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,179 shares of company stock worth $2,600,947. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Sunday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.05.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

