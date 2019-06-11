Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $46.81 Million Position in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,229 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,157 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in New Relic were worth $46,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1,120.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective (up previously from $129.00) on shares of New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.17.

Shares of New Relic stock traded down $3.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,984. New Relic Inc has a 52-week low of $70.30 and a 52-week high of $114.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. New Relic had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Relic Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, Director Peter H. Fenton sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total transaction of $4,282,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Erica Schultz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $242,300.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 26,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,591.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,750 shares of company stock valued at $16,094,360 in the last ninety days. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

