Wedbush Analysts Give Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) a $223.00 Price Target

Wedbush set a $223.00 price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) in a research report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ASND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $85.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND traded down $3.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.80. 307,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,645. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $53.21 and a 12 month high of $133.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -31.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 22.32, a current ratio of 22.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.30. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 34.64% and a negative net margin of 901.89%. The company had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth $113,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

