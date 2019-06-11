Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,967,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413,627 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 6.3% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $678,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Main Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

SCHB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.30. 10,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,945. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.36.

WARNING: “Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $678.28 Million Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/11/wealthfront-advisers-llc-has-678-28-million-stake-in-schwab-us-broad-market-etf-nysearcaschb.html.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.