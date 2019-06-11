Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $3.12 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 62.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,246 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,537,000 after acquiring an additional 22,136 shares during the period. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $1,646,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $1,775,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded General Mills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Mills from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.77.

In other news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 14,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $765,092.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,208,221.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider John R. Church sold 4,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $239,630.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,207.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 444,222 shares of company stock worth $21,764,784. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.27. The stock had a trading volume of 157,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,321,935. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $53.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.75.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

