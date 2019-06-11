Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 215 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.29. 14,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,616. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $84.28 and a one year high of $101.92.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

