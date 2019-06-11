Wavefront Technology Solutions (CVE:WEE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (CVE:WEE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 20000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 million and a PE ratio of -10.56.

Wavefront Technology Solutions Company Profile (CVE:WEE)

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc develops and licenses fluid injection technologies for oil and gas well stimulation, and improved/enhanced oil recovery in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers Powerwave process, an injection technology that improves the flow of fluids in geological materials, including sedimentary soils and fractured rock; and Primawave process, a method for aiding in-ground environmental groundwater remediation clean-up in contaminated sites.

