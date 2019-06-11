Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) will report $1.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Watsco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the lowest is $1.37 billion. Watsco reported sales of $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year sales of $4.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $5.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. The business had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.05 million. Watsco had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Watsco by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $537,863,000 after purchasing an additional 92,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Watsco by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,867,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,673,000 after purchasing an additional 54,610 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Watsco by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,127,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,480,000 after purchasing an additional 15,034 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Watsco by 1.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 839,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Watsco by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 790,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,946,000 after purchasing an additional 12,937 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSO traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.41. 9,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 3.17. Watsco has a 1-year low of $131.88 and a 1-year high of $191.86.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

