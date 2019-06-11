Wandisco (LON:WAND) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Wandisco (LON:WAND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of WAND stock opened at GBX 508 ($6.64) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Wandisco has a 12 month low of GBX 330 ($4.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,268 ($16.57). The firm has a market cap of $229.23 million and a P/E ratio of -11.39.

Wandisco Company Profile

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco Fusion, a general-purpose replication platform transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, and no data loss. In addition, the company offers cloud migration, cloud replication, data lakes, developer collaboration, disaster recovery, hybrid cloud, Internet of things, and real-time analytics solutions.

