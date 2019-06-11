Wandisco (LON:WAND) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Wandisco (LON:WAND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of WAND stock opened at GBX 508 ($6.64) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Wandisco has a 12 month low of GBX 330 ($4.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,268 ($16.57). The firm has a market cap of $229.23 million and a P/E ratio of -11.39.
Wandisco Company Profile
