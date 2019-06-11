Wagerr Trading 10.7% Lower Over Last Week (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $13.13 million and approximately $4,332.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wagerr has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Wagerr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0718 or 0.00000899 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Crex24 and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00039859 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000136 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000203 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000200 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

WGR is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 204,228,508 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,848,894 tokens. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com

Wagerr Token Trading

Wagerr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Crex24 and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

