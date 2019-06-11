VULCANO Achieves Market Cap of $485,887.00 (VULC)

VULCANO (CURRENCY:VULC) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last seven days, VULCANO has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. VULCANO has a market capitalization of $485,887.00 and $401.00 worth of VULCANO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VULCANO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, CoinExchange and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000501 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coinonat (CXT) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VULCANO Profile

VULC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2017. VULCANO’s total supply is 219,807,807 coins and its circulating supply is 217,230,854 coins. VULCANO’s official website is vulcano.io . The Reddit community for VULCANO is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VULCANO’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin

Buying and Selling VULCANO

VULCANO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VULCANO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VULCANO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VULCANO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

