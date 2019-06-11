Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.79.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIAV. BidaskClub lowered Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. TheStreet lowered Viavi Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Viavi Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $13.00 price target on Viavi Solutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 18.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,423,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,381,000 after purchasing an additional 530,681 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 290,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Toronado Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 1,790,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,165,000 after acquiring an additional 422,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VIAV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.13. 1,815,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,294,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 0.98. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $265.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.86 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

