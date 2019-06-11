Verge Reaches Market Cap of $147.34 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. In the last seven days, Verge has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bitfinex, LiteBit.eu and BiteBTC. Verge has a total market cap of $147.34 million and approximately $4.31 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.02 or 0.01721130 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001766 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012900 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001627 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00062973 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,290,832,007 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Bitfinex, TradeOgre, Coindeal, Binance, Gate.io, Bitbns, Huobi, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Bittrex, YoBit, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Graviex, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, BiteBTC, Upbit, Sistemkoin and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

