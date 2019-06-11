Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will report earnings per share of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ventas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.94. Ventas reported earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $3.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ventas.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $942.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.61 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 12.19%. Ventas’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Ventas from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.46.

Shares of VTR traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $63.89. 36,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133,100. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Ventas has a 52-week low of $51.80 and a 52-week high of $66.42. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.7925 dividend. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 77.89%.

In other news, Director James D. Shelton sold 5,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $384,852.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,059.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 4,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $249,535.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,420.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,970 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Ventas by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 51,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 18,519 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ventas by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 664,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,951,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Ventas by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 51,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ventas (VTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.