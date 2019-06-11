Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys Shares of 1,588,650 Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,588,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,601,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter worth $13,318,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 573.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 554,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 471,886 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,288,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,215,000 after purchasing an additional 414,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 245.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 550,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 390,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,909,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,323,000 after purchasing an additional 333,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RMBS. BidaskClub upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Rambus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Rambus in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.35 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.09.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $30,483.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 41,249 shares of company stock valued at $427,111 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ RMBS traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $11.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.00 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 25.04% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

