Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,720,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,405,000 after buying an additional 1,018,093 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,996,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,278,000 after purchasing an additional 274,928 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,214,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,030,000 after purchasing an additional 120,170 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,136,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,545 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,849,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,873,000 after purchasing an additional 116,262 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $80.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.66 and a 12 month high of $80.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

