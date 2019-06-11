ValuEngine Lowers Allergan (NYSE:AGN) to Strong Sell

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Allergan from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Allergan from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Allergan in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Allergan from $181.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Allergan from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.42.

Shares of AGN opened at $126.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. Allergan has a twelve month low of $120.68 and a twelve month high of $197.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 45.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.45%. Allergan’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Allergan will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allergan by 108.8% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allergan by 2,162.5% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allergan during the first quarter worth $27,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allergan during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Allergan during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

