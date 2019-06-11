Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.14

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.14 and last traded at C$2.15, with a volume of 56190 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.11. The company has a market cap of $197.41 million and a PE ratio of -23.78.

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.88 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Valeura Energy Inc. will post -0.0789474 EPS for the current year.

Valeura Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Turkey. The company has interests in various oil and gas properties primarily located in the Thrace Basin located in northwest Turkey. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 91 gross producing wells.

