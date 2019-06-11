Unobtanium (UNO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,035.00

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. During the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One Unobtanium coin can currently be bought for about $112.89 or 0.01448238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and C-CEX. Unobtanium has a market capitalization of $22.64 million and $11,035.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,810.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $382.45 or 0.04912947 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005565 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007539 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00021310 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002040 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000305 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Unobtanium

Unobtanium (CRYPTO:UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 200,516 coins. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner . The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno . The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-CEX, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

