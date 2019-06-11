United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Holdings Raised by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 685,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,370 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $13,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,224,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,509,000 after buying an additional 194,618 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 203.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 25,930 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 127,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on X. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.64 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.35.

X stock opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.78. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $38.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 3.73%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

