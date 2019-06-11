Ubiq 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $21,440.00 (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Ubiq has a market cap of $9.88 million and approximately $21,440.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00002951 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

