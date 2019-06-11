U S Global Investors Inc. Takes Position in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED)

U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MED. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Medifast by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Medifast by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Medifast by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Medifast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Medifast by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medifast alerts:

In related news, Director Carl E. Sassano sold 850 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $122,349.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,980.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MED traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,176. Medifast Inc has a twelve month low of $106.31 and a twelve month high of $260.98. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.18. Medifast had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 57.73%. The business had revenue of $165.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Medifast’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medifast Inc will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Medifast from $211.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/11/u-s-global-investors-inc-takes-position-in-medifast-inc-nysemed.html.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

Read More: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.