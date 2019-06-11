Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Tyers Asset Management LLC

Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,136 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 156.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 435,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,207,000 after acquiring an additional 265,667 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 72.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 824,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,244,000 after purchasing an additional 347,234 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 296,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,615,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,861,000 after purchasing an additional 25,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.94.

NYSE:TSN traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $82.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,835. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.46. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $49.77 and a one year high of $83.36.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 24.35%.

In other news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $486,612.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Grimes sold 83,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $6,512,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,923 shares of company stock worth $13,192,745 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

