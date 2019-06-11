Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Rating Lowered to Equal weight at Morgan Stanley

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 252 ($3.29) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 276 ($3.61). Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 275 ($3.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 337 ($4.40) and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 260.58 ($3.40).

TLW opened at GBX 203.80 ($2.66) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Tullow Oil has a fifty-two week low of GBX 163.30 ($2.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 273.90 ($3.58).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

