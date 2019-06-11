Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 275 ($3.59) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 337 ($4.40) and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.01) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tullow Oil presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 261.67 ($3.42).

Shares of TLW opened at GBX 205 ($2.68) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.75. Tullow Oil has a one year low of GBX 163.30 ($2.13) and a one year high of GBX 273.90 ($3.58). The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.08.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

