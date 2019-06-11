TT International Reduces Stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

TT International trimmed its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,929 shares during the quarter. TT International’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 317.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN traded down $2.98 on Tuesday, reaching $157.47. 25,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07. Global Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $94.81 and a 12 month high of $162.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Global Payments to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Global Payments to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.31.

In other Global Payments news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 4,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total transaction of $566,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,760,419.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $622,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,081,189.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,573. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

