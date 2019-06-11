Trollcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.00 (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 11th. Trollcoin has a total market cap of $274,798.00 and $2.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Trollcoin has traded up 48% against the dollar. One Trollcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Bleutrade.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00075667 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008396 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00194352 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00011775 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002182 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009187 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006580 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00092189 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin (CRYPTO:TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 588,743,817 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase . The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com

Trollcoin Coin Trading

Trollcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

