Trigran Investments Inc. Acquires 19,593 Shares of Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM)

Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,749,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,593 shares during the period. Farmer Bros comprises approximately 6.0% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned 0.10% of Farmer Bros worth $35,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Farmer Bros by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 959,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,204,000 after buying an additional 30,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Farmer Bros by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,558,000 after buying an additional 40,612 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Farmer Bros by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 580,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,330,000 after buying an additional 20,649 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Farmer Bros by 21.6% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 507,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,157,000 after buying an additional 90,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Farmer Bros by 10.1% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,000 after buying an additional 40,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmer Bros alerts:

FARM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Farmer Bros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Farmer Bros from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Farmer Bros in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Farmer Bros from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of FARM stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.86. 1,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,583. The company has a market cap of $318.48 million, a PE ratio of 145.46 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Farmer Bros Co has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($3.11). The business had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.03 million. Farmer Bros had a negative return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Farmer Bros Co will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Farmer Bros news, major shareholder Levin Easterly Partners Llc purchased 464,694 shares of Farmer Bros stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $9,224,175.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 724,424 shares of company stock worth $14,029,384. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Trigran Investments Inc. Acquires 19,593 Shares of Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/11/trigran-investments-inc-acquires-19593-shares-of-farmer-bros-co-nasdaqfarm.html.

Farmer Bros Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.