Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stake in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,318 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 239,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter.

AA stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.23. The company had a trading volume of 25,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,236. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.30. Alcoa Corp has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $50.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alcoa Corp will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

