Trex (NYSE:TREX) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $80.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TREX. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Trex in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Trex from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Trex from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.00.

Trex stock opened at $69.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Trex has a 52-week low of $50.88 and a 52-week high of $90.74.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $179.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.75 million. Trex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 40.07%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trex will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 4,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total value of $313,432.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,392,382.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Cline sold 11,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $818,713.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,596,840.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex in the first quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 189.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

