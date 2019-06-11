Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) Holdings Decreased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its position in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 51.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Transocean by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 38,625,518 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $538,826,000 after purchasing an additional 118,330 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Transocean by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,497 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Transocean by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 363,134 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 58,128 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Transocean during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Transocean during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

In other Transocean news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang purchased 4,300 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,456.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,880. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vincent J. Intrieri purchased 10,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,265. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Transocean LTD has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.47.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.43 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 62.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. Transocean’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Transocean LTD will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded Transocean from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Transocean in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Transocean in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Transocean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/11/transocean-ltd-nyserig-holdings-decreased-by-edmond-de-rothschild-holding-s-a.html.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.