Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) PT Lowered to C$22.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TCL.A. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Transcontinental from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Transcontinental from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Transcontinental from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$23.81.

Transcontinental stock opened at C$14.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.41. Transcontinental has a 1-year low of C$23.27 and a 1-year high of C$31.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.54.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

