Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TD. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD opened at $56.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $103.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $62.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 20.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $685,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2,750.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,055,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,512,000 after purchasing an additional 21,630 shares during the period. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 1,727,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,761,000 after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.