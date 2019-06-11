Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TD. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.
TD opened at $56.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $103.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $62.00.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $685,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2,750.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,055,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,512,000 after purchasing an additional 21,630 shares during the period. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 1,727,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,761,000 after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.21% of the company’s stock.
About Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.
Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.