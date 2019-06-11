TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.89 Billion

Equities analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) will announce $9.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.83 billion to $9.97 billion. TJX Companies posted sales of $9.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full year sales of $41.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.14 billion to $41.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $43.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.52 billion to $44.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TJX Companies.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 57.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.46.

Shares of TJX opened at $51.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.64. The company has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $2.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 37,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $2,007,667.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,548,876.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total transaction of $1,374,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,403,084.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,978 shares of company stock valued at $5,957,230. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 49,232,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,515,004,000 after purchasing an additional 593,647 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 46,328 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 22,762 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 772,656 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $34,569,000 after acquiring an additional 381,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,580 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

