Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) Insider Michael Gene Barnes Purchases 6,483 Shares

Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) insider Michael Gene Barnes bought 6,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $40,194.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,912,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,058,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Gene Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tiptree alerts:

On Wednesday, June 5th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 13,826 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.18 per share, for a total transaction of $85,444.68.

On Friday, May 31st, Michael Gene Barnes bought 10,625 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $64,812.50.

On Monday, June 3rd, Michael Gene Barnes bought 21,464 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.09 per share, for a total transaction of $130,715.76.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 7,895 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $48,633.20.

On Friday, May 24th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 12,941 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $79,587.15.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Michael Gene Barnes bought 14,452 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.18 per share, for a total transaction of $89,313.36.

On Monday, May 20th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 4,369 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $26,825.66.

On Thursday, May 16th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 7,130 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $43,778.20.

On Friday, May 10th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 4,123 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $24,325.70.

On Monday, May 13th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 9,625 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $56,883.75.

TIPT stock opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. Tiptree Inc has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $7.10.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $152.38 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Tiptree’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIPT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tiptree by 5.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Tiptree by 15.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Tiptree by 1.9% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,724,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,659 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tiptree by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,701,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,102,000 after acquiring an additional 27,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tiptree during the first quarter valued at $123,000. 34.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/11/tiptree-inc-nasdaqtipt-insider-michael-gene-barnes-purchases-6483-shares.html.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.