ThoreCoin (THR) Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last Week

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 10th. One ThoreCoin token can now be bought for $1,207.33 or 0.15150649 BTC on exchanges. ThoreCoin has a market cap of $104.66 million and $115,637.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ThoreCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00399077 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.23 or 0.02387130 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012666 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001535 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000389 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00152355 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000841 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThoreCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThoreCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.