Thore Cash Price Up 116.4% Over Last 7 Days (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 131.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 11th. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $133,376.00 and $75,347.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thore Cash token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Mercatox and BiteBTC. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded up 116.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.29 or 0.01630883 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001763 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00013205 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001608 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00061846 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

