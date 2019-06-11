Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Stake Lowered by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 771,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 93,693 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $45,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lunia Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $15,308,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,359,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,905,000 after acquiring an additional 94,545 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $99,235,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 25.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,851,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,624,000 after acquiring an additional 378,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.8% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,786,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,675,000 after acquiring an additional 13,570 shares in the last quarter. 20.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRI opened at $65.69 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters Corp has a fifty-two week low of $43.87 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.56.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 78.52%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

