Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.21, for a total value of $13,855,298.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,562,149.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,739,380.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,488 shares of company stock valued at $14,600,474 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $283.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.83 and a 52 week high of $284.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.92.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

