TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

TXMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The company has a market cap of $726.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.14.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 907.71% and a negative return on equity of 159.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 8.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 163.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 19.5% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 2.2% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 278,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 5,947 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

