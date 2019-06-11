The Scottish American Investment (LON:SCAM) Sets New 1-Year High at $398.00

The Scottish American Investment Co PLC (LON:SCAM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 398 ($5.20) and last traded at GBX 397.81 ($5.20), with a volume of 71079 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 395.50 ($5.17).

The firm has a market capitalization of $567.74 million and a P/E ratio of -32.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a GBX 2.93 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. The Scottish American Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.98%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Macpherson GCB purchased 4,000 shares of The Scottish American Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 394 ($5.15) per share, with a total value of £15,760 ($20,593.23).

The Scottish American Investment Company Profile (LON:SCAM)

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

