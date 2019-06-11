The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 8,653 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,292,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,653 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $50,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TCBK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 9.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 0.9% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 110,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.54% of the company’s stock.

TCBK traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.13. The company had a trading volume of 38,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,973. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $31.05 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $75.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TCBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

TriCo Bancshares Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

