The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,529,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,942 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in NiSource were worth $43,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in NiSource by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in NiSource by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet raised shares of NiSource from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.37 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NiSource currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.87.

Shares of NYSE:NI traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.39. 11,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,619,793. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $28.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. NiSource had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

